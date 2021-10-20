UrduPoint.com

Australian Ex-cricket Star Michael Slater Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 09:10 AM

Australian ex-cricket star Michael Slater arrested

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Australian cricket great Michael Slater was arrested in Sydney on Wednesday over domestic violence allegations.

Local media reported the 51-year-old, now a well-known television pundit, was arrested in connection with an alleged incident that occurred last week.

New South Wales police confirmed they had taken a 51-year-old man into custody in Sydney's northern beaches.

"Officers attached to the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command commenced an investigation yesterday, after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident alleged to have occurred on Tuesday 12 October 2021," police said in a statement.

"Following inquiries, detectives attended a home at Manly about 9:20am today, and spoke with a 51-year-old man.

"He has since been arrested and taken to Manly Police Station."Slater occupied a position at the top of the Australian Test batting order for close to a decade, hitting 5,312 runs before his 2004 retirement.

Related Topics

Cricket Police Police Station Sydney Man Wales October Media TV Top

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th October 2021

57 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operatio ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operations and efforts to deliver seam ..

7 hours ago
 DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to ..

DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to Dubai

8 hours ago
 Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees ..

Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees to raise the ceiling for forei ..

9 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilater ..

Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilateral economic, investment relati ..

10 hours ago
 Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth ..

Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth edition

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.