Australian ex-cricket star Michael Slater arrested

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Australian cricket great Michael Slater was arrested in Sydney on Wednesday over domestic violence allegations.

Local media reported the 51-year-old, now a well-known television pundit, was arrested in connection with an alleged incident that occurred last week.

New South Wales police confirmed they had taken a 51-year-old man into custody in Sydney's northern beaches.

"Officers attached to the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command commenced an investigation yesterday, after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident alleged to have occurred on Tuesday 12 October 2021," police said in a statement.

"Following inquiries, detectives attended a home at Manly about 9:20am today, and spoke with a 51-year-old man.

"He has since been arrested and taken to Manly Police Station."Slater occupied a position at the top of the Australian Test batting order for close to a decade, hitting 5,312 runs before his 2004 retirement.