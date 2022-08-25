UrduPoint.com

Australian F1 Driver Ricciardo Announces Exit From McLaren

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Australian F1 driver Ricciardo announces exit from McLaren

SYDNEY, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Australian Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo announced on Thursday that his tenure with McLaren would end at the end of the 2022 season, one year premature of his three-year contract with the team.

Confirmed in an emotional message posted on social media, Ricciardo said the decision to leave early was "bittersweet." "We (the team and I) had a lot of discussions, but in the end, we mutually agreed that it was the right thing for both of us," said the 33-year-old eight-time Grand Prix winner.

"I will continue to do the rest of this year, absolutely. And I'll continue to give it my all." Ricciardo's time at McLaren saw the team take its first Grand Prix victory since 2012 after he won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in 2021.

He said that he still had a passion for the sport and intended to continue to compete at the highest level. But he refrained from revealing future plans.

"I'll be announcing my own future plans in due course but regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza last season," he said.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown thanked Ricciardio in a statement but hinted that the termination was in part due to his unsatisfactory performance.

"It's no secret that we hoped we could achieve more together but seeing him stand on the top step of the podium as a McLaren driver was a highlight. We wish him well for the future and let's go enjoy the rest of the season together," said Brown.

Related Topics

Social Media Driver All From Top McLaren

Recent Stories

realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood ..

Realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood Hassan Shares His Opinions on ..

1 hour ago
 Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood ..

Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood disasters is impressive Khawaj ..

1 hour ago
 CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's bigges ..

CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's biggest female centric tech startup ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.