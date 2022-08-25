Australian F1 driver Ricciardo announces exit from McLaren

SYDNEY, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Australian Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo announced on Thursday that his tenure with McLaren would end at the end of the 2022 season, one year premature of his three-year contract with the team.

Confirmed in an emotional message posted on social media, Ricciardo said the decision to leave early was "bittersweet." "We (the team and I) had a lot of discussions, but in the end, we mutually agreed that it was the right thing for both of us," said the 33-year-old eight-time Grand Prix winner.

"I will continue to do the rest of this year, absolutely. And I'll continue to give it my all." Ricciardo's time at McLaren saw the team take its first Grand Prix victory since 2012 after he won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in 2021.

He said that he still had a passion for the sport and intended to continue to compete at the highest level. But he refrained from revealing future plans.

"I'll be announcing my own future plans in due course but regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza last season," he said.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown thanked Ricciardio in a statement but hinted that the termination was in part due to his unsatisfactory performance.

"It's no secret that we hoped we could achieve more together but seeing him stand on the top step of the podium as a McLaren driver was a highlight. We wish him well for the future and let's go enjoy the rest of the season together," said Brown.