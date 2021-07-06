UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian F1 Grand Prix And MotoGP To Be Called Off

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:40 AM

Australian F1 Grand Prix and MotoGP to be called off

Melbourne, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Australian Formula One Grand Prix and MotoGP are set to be cancelled on Tuesday for a second straight year because of the coronavirus pandemic, AFP understands.

Organisers planned to stage the races in October and November, but have hit roadblocks over Australia's requirement for overseas arrivals to undergo 14 days of mandatory quarantine.

An official announcement by Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief Andrew Westacott is expected later Tuesday, AFP has learned.

The Formula One race had already been pushed back from its traditional season-opening slot in March to November 21, after the Brazilian Grand Prix and before the inaugural race in Saudi Arabia.

Cancellation would mean two years without a race at Melbourne's Albert Park after the 2020 version was dramatically called off just before the opening practice session.

It follows the Singapore Grand Prix, scheduled for October 3, also being cancelled over Covid-19 worries.

The MotoGP circuit also skipped Australia last year due to the pandemic but it was scheduled to return to Phillip Island on October 24.

While Australia has been among the world's most successful countries in containing the coronavirus, Melbourne has struggled through several lockdowns.

Crowds are now back in sports stadiums in the city, but concerns remain high with Sydney currently in lockdown as it tackles an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Victoria state premier Dan Andrews earlier suggested the cancellation was likely given low rates of local vaccination and a reduction in international flights to Australia.

"The timing doesn't quite line up, and that makes it very, very challenging," he said.

"We work very closely with all of our partners, particularly F1 and indeed the MotoGP as well. But some things are possible in a pandemic and some things are really hard."

Related Topics

World Australia Sports Melbourne Sydney Singapore Saudi Arabia March October November 2020 All From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

10 hours ago

LDA retrieve plots from land grabbers

8 hours ago

Anti-LGBT Community Protesters March to UN Office ..

8 hours ago

French Embassy Refuses to Comment on Champagne Gro ..

8 hours ago

26 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

8 hours ago

Cleanliness campaign continues to create healthy a ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.