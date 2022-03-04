UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Australian Federation of Islamic Councils (AFIC) has lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan over his initiative of interest-free loans for the poor.

"With the cost-of-living increasing post the pandemic, this is a great gift to give to families and businesses and it will help to strengthen economies," President AFIC Dr Rateb Jneid said in a statement shared on twitter.

Rateb Jneid said over 4.5 million families would benefit from the initiative to help set up small businesses, recently announced by PM Imran Khan.

He said the interest-free loans would also help the poor to acquire homes technical education in Pakistan.

"Looking out for the poor and helping the weak and most vulnerable pockets of society is the example set by our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and all Prophets that came before Him (AS)," he said.

At AFIC, he said, the promotion interest-free loans was in line with the organization's core values.

"We hope many other nations support this idea by making similar assistance available to their citizens," he said.

