Australian Flu Vaccine Uptake Falls In Winter Amid Cost-of-living Pressures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 01:50 PM

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) --:Influenza vaccine uptake in Australia has dropped in the current winter months as a result of fatigue from the COVID-19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, experts have warned.

According to the latest data from the Australian Immunization Register, 8.5 million Australians -- or about 32 percent of the population -- had received a 2023 flu vaccine as of July 9.

It marks a fall from 10.

4 million at the same time in 2022.

The fall came despite public campaigns warning of a possible blow to the health system from a spike in influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases.

There had been 116,473 confirmed flu cases in Australia as of June 25 in 2023.

Sian Goodson, chair of the South Australian (SA) branch of the Royal College of General Practitioners, said that the number of cases will grow rapidly without higher vaccination rates.

