Australian Formula One and MotoGP races called off - official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sydney, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Australia's Formula One Grand Prix and MotoGP races were called off Tuesday for a second year in a row due to entry restrictions and logistical problems caused by the pandemic, officials said.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation chairman Paul Little said he was "deeply disappointed" in a statement.

"We appreciate the challenge Australia faces with current international travel restrictions and the importance of vaccinations," he added.