Australian GDP Growth Slows Amid Growing Challenges In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Australian GDP growth slows amid growing challenges in 2023

CANBERRA,March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Australia's economic growth slowed in the final quarter of 2022, national accounts data has revealed.

According to figures published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday, gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.5 percent between September and December -- down from 0.7 percent in the previous quarter -- and by 2.7 percent annually.

The GDP growth was largely driven by household spending increasing for the fifth consecutive quarter following the end of strict COVID-19 lockdowns, the return of international students and booming commodities exports.

However, the figure was lower than the forecast by economists -- prompting warnings of a looming economic downturn.

Compensation of employees increased by 2.1 percent, but the household saving to income ratio fell for the fifth straight quarter to its lowest level since September 2017.

