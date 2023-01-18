Australian general practice system in worst state in 40 years: health minister

(@FahadShabbir)

CANBERRA, Jan. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) --:Australia's Health Minister Mark Butler has flagged a major overhaul of the country's universal health care scheme.

Butler recently said that general practice in Australia is in the worst shape since the introduction of Medicare in 1984 as an aging population increases pressure on the health system.

Along with medical and patient groups, Butler has undertaken a review of Medicare which will be published within weeks.

General practitioners (GPs) have warned that a lack of government support has forced them to close practices or charge more, with current Medicare rebates not sufficient to cover the cost of seeing patients.

Butler said there were also structural issues with the Medicare system such as poor digital connections between Primary health, hospitals and aged and disability care facilities.

"Frankly, I think our general practice system right now is in the worst shape it has been in, in the 40-year history of Medicare," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Tuesday.

"We're seeing it across the developed world. But there are particular challenges here in Australia that we are determined as a new government to fix."