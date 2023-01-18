UrduPoint.com

Australian General Practice System In Worst State In 40 Years: Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Australian general practice system in worst state in 40 years: health minister

CANBERRA, Jan. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) --:Australia's Health Minister Mark Butler has flagged a major overhaul of the country's universal health care scheme.

Butler recently said that general practice in Australia is in the worst shape since the introduction of Medicare in 1984 as an aging population increases pressure on the health system.

Along with medical and patient groups, Butler has undertaken a review of Medicare which will be published within weeks.

General practitioners (GPs) have warned that a lack of government support has forced them to close practices or charge more, with current Medicare rebates not sufficient to cover the cost of seeing patients.

Butler said there were also structural issues with the Medicare system such as poor digital connections between Primary health, hospitals and aged and disability care facilities.

"Frankly, I think our general practice system right now is in the worst shape it has been in, in the 40-year history of Medicare," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Tuesday.

"We're seeing it across the developed world. But there are particular challenges here in Australia that we are determined as a new government to fix."

Related Topics

World Australia Poor Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PTI always plays politics of chaos in country: San ..

PTI always plays politics of chaos in country: Sanaullah

10 minutes ago
 Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraterna ..

Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraternal consultative meeting

42 minutes ago
 Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadf ..

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadfast partners

2 hours ago
 KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.