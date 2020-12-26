UrduPoint.com
Australian Golf Legend Greg Norman Hospitalized With Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 09:10 AM

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Australian golf champion Greg Norman said Friday he has been hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms, posting an Instagram photo of himself in a hospital bed.

The 65-year-old Aussie, a former world number one who won the 1986 and 1983 British Opens, had said Thursday he was suffering from virus symptoms despite testing negative on Tuesday and quarantining in his Jupiter, Florida, home.

On Christmas, Norman posted a photo of himself with medical equipment in the background, an NFL Pittsburgh Steelers mask over his lower face and the caption: "This sums it all up. My Christmas Day." He posted that he wanted to "get this (virus) behind us never to experience it again."Norman had said he was experiencing a mild fever, cough, aches and pains and a headache.

He competed in last week's PNC Championship at Orlando with his son Greg Jr., finishing in a share of ninth.

