Australian Government To Phase Out Live Sheep Exports By Sea

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Australian government to phase out live sheep exports by sea

CANBERRA,March 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Australia's Agriculture Minister has flagged an end to the country's live sheep exports by sea.

Murray Watt on Friday appointed an independent panel to lead a six-month consultation process on the steps to the shutdown.

"Phasing out live sheep exports by sea is a complex issue that will impact farmers, businesses, our trading partners, and the communities that participate in the trade," he said.

"I am also conscious that the wider Australian community is interested in the phase-out, including those that want to see animal welfare maintained and improved."

