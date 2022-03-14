UrduPoint.com

Australian Gov't Announces Health Funding For Flood-affected Communities

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2022 | 03:41 PM

Australian gov't announces health funding for flood-affected communities

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Australian government has announced additional funding for health services in flood-affected communities.

Health Minister Greg Hunt on Sunday said the Federal government would spend an additional 35.9 million Australian Dollars (26.2 million U.S. dollars) on vital health services and additional mental health services for people impacted by the catastrophic flooding in the country's northeast.

The package includes 31.2 million Australian dollars (22.7 million U.S. dollars) over the next two years for mental health support, 16.6 million Australian dollars (12.1 million U.S. dollars) of which will go towards meeting immediate psychological needs.

Tens and thousands of buildings across northern New South Wales (NSW) and southern Queensland (QLD) were destroyed by the floods, which killed at least 20 people.

Hunt said in a statement that the impact of the floods would be long-lasting.

"Importantly, this package of support will be provided over the next two years because we know support won't just be needed in the next few months, and people living in flood-affected regions of QLD and NSW will need substantial ongoing support," he said.

The Opposition Labor Party on Sunday continued its criticism of the government's response to the flood crisis.

Brendan O'Connor, Labor's defence spokesperson, said the Australian Defence Force (ADF) should have been deployed to affected areas quicker.

"Everyone who was watching their television screens during the course of these terrible events knew that this was unprecedented and needed immediate action," he told Australian Broadcasting Corporation television.

"More should have been done earlier and more ADF personnel deployed quicker to help the communities of northern NSW, southeast Queensland."

Related Topics

Flood Wales Sunday TV Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Pe ..

Vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Performance and Appearance

8 minutes ago
 Iran's FM to hold talks on nuclear deal in Moscow ..

Iran's FM to hold talks on nuclear deal in Moscow Tuesday: official

27 seconds ago
 China's Anhui sees foreign trade up 22.3 pct in Ja ..

China's Anhui sees foreign trade up 22.3 pct in Jan-Feb

29 seconds ago
 Mongolia's daily COVID-19 cases below 100 for two ..

Mongolia's daily COVID-19 cases below 100 for two consecutive days

31 seconds ago
 NACTA plans to hold 2nd National Essay Writing Com ..

NACTA plans to hold 2nd National Essay Writing Competition

32 seconds ago
 S.Korea's ICT export logs double-digit growth in F ..

S.Korea's ICT export logs double-digit growth in February

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>