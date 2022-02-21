UrduPoint.com

Australian Gov't Commits To Paving Crucial Outback Highway Network

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Australian gov't commits to paving crucial outback highway network

CANBERRA, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The Australian government has promised to spend half a billion U.S. Dollars upgrading crucial outback roads if it wins the general election.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Monday the government will invest 678 million Australian dollars (486.5 million U.S. dollars) paving all of the Outback Way if re-elected.

The Outback Way is a 2,700-km network of desert roads that connects Laverton in south central Western Australia (WA) to Winton in central Queensland via the Northern Territory (NT), passing by iconic landmarks such as Uluru Kata Tjuta National Park.

Despite being the main route connecting WA to central Australia and Queensland, large parts of the Outback Way are unsealed gravel and dirt roads, making trucking freight logistically difficult.

"Our investment locks in a pipeline of works that will drive investment in regional Australia and boost economies from Winton in Queensland to Laverton in Western Australia, helping regional and remote communities and those who call them home to grow and prosper," Morrison said in a statement.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, who is also minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, said the project would employ hundreds of people for its duration and deliver major economic benefits for the Outback.

"These upgrades will spark new opportunities for industries along the route, including the critical earth precincts north of Alice Springs, the gold precincts around Laverton and the massive beef industry, while ensuring communities and people on the corridor have better access to supplies," Joyce said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Winton Laverton Alice Springs Wa Gold All From Government Industry Billion Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

Netflix is expected to approve first ever original ..

Netflix is expected to approve first ever original web series from Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Je ..

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

48 minutes ago
 Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

1 hour ago
 FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic cr ..

FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic crisis in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fam ..

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fame

2 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>