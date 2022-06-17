UrduPoint.com

Australian Gov't Extends Hospital Funding Amid Battle Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2022 | 01:00 PM

CANBERRA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The Australian government has agreed to extend its coronavirus health funding model until the end of 2022.

Prime Minister (PM) Anthony Albanese on Friday chaired his first meeting of the national cabinet where he addressed health funding with state and territory leaders.

Following the meeting, he announced that the 50/50 split in hospital funding between the states and territories and the Federal government, which was due to end in September, will continue until the end of the year.

The measure will cost the federal government an additional 760 million Australian Dollars (about 533.9 million U.S. dollars).

Amid rising coronavirus cases and an influenza resurgence, state and territory leaders united to demand the agreement be extended.

Albanese said the funding would help get people out of emergency departments who do not need to be there.

