UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Gov't Offers Support For Bushfire-affected Businesses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 11:11 AM

Australian gov't offers support for bushfire-affected businesses

CANBERRA, Jan. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Australian government has announced a support package for small businesses affected by bushfires.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Michaelia Cash, Minister for Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business on Monday announced the "comprehensive suite of measures to immediately support impacted small businesses." The support package includes low-interest loans of up to 500,000 Australian Dollars (343,751 U.S. dollars) to businesses that lost significant assets in fires that have devastated much of the country since September.

Businesses and organizations damaged by fires will also be eligible to receive grants of up to 50,000 AUD (34,375 U.S. dollars) tax-free.

"This comprehensive package will make it easier for those who have suffered direct fire damage, or have been indirectly economically impacted following the bushfires, to get back on their feet," Morrison, Frydenberg and Cash said in a statement.

The government will spend 3.5 million AUD (2.4 million U.S. dollars) to establish a Small Business Bushfire Financial Support Line, which will be tasked with ensuring that relief is delivered where it is needed most.

The support package was announced after the government consulted with business leaders, including Peter Strong, chief executive of the Council of Small Business Organizations.

"We were hoping to get grants of around 20,000 AUD (13,749 U.S. dollars) and the grants are 50,000 AUD," Strong told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

"So that's more than double what we were looking at so you can't complain about that."Strong estimated that 430,000 businesses operate in areas affected by the bushfires and that the relief package could cost the government 800 million AUD (549.9 million U.S. dollars).

"I don't think the cost will be a billion dollars, but it could be up there," he said.

Related Topics

Fire Business Australia Dollars September Family Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Flour crisis hits all four provinces

43 seconds ago

5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking T ..

18 minutes ago

Shooting in Texas Nightclub Kills Two People, Inju ..

15 minutes ago

PTI urges workers to start preparing for Kashmir D ..

15 minutes ago

Over 50,000 Philippines affected by volcano erupti ..

15 minutes ago

Sanitation workers' conditions linked to suicide a ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.