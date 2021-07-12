UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Gov't Reveals Coronavirus Vaccine Advertizing Campaign Amid Sydney's Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Australian gov't reveals coronavirus vaccine advertizing campaign amid Sydney's lockdown

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :-- The Australian government has released a new information campaign to encourage eligible Australians to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The "arm yourself" campaign, which was launched on Sunday, urges Australians to "protect themselves, their loved ones, the people they care about and the wider community" from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.

It shows a series of bare arms with band-aids on signifying they have had the vaccine and will be rolled out across television, radio, print and digital channels.

On Monday, Minister for Health Greg Hunt said the campaign would encourage people to come forward.

"And it sends the message that all of us can play our part in protecting ourselves and each other. Any one of us can save a life. Any one of us can inadvertently risk a life," he said in a press conference.

Hunt also on Monday revealed that Australia has surpassed nine million coronavirus vaccinations, which includes almost 6.8 million individuals who've had a first dose or 33 percent of the nation, and 2.325 million individuals who have been fully vaccinated, 11.3 percent of the eligible population of 16 and over.

Related Topics

Australia Sunday TV All From Government Allied Rental Modarba Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

American and Pakistani scientific studies address ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-law on Sharjah Broadca ..

12 minutes ago

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

2 hours ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

2 hours ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.