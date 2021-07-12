(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :-- The Australian government has released a new information campaign to encourage eligible Australians to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The "arm yourself" campaign, which was launched on Sunday, urges Australians to "protect themselves, their loved ones, the people they care about and the wider community" from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.

It shows a series of bare arms with band-aids on signifying they have had the vaccine and will be rolled out across television, radio, print and digital channels.

On Monday, Minister for Health Greg Hunt said the campaign would encourage people to come forward.

"And it sends the message that all of us can play our part in protecting ourselves and each other. Any one of us can save a life. Any one of us can inadvertently risk a life," he said in a press conference.

Hunt also on Monday revealed that Australia has surpassed nine million coronavirus vaccinations, which includes almost 6.8 million individuals who've had a first dose or 33 percent of the nation, and 2.325 million individuals who have been fully vaccinated, 11.3 percent of the eligible population of 16 and over.