CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) --:Australian universities will offer more than 20 micro-credential short courses in a bid to fill skill gaps across the country.

Minister for education Jason Clare announced 18.5 million Australian Dollars (12.4 million U.S.

dollars) in funding on Sunday to develop 28 courses to help workers skill up in industries with talent shortages.

Courses funded under the first round of the scheme will include nuclear science, teaching, cyber security, net zero engineering and food science.

Eighteen universities have signed up to offer the courses.

Clare said that micro-credentials are short, focused courses in a specific area of study, designed to teach and upskill learners with targeted, job-relevant skills.