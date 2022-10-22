CANBERRA, Oct. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) --:Australian companies that fail to protect customers' data will face fines worth tens of millions of Dollars under new laws proposed by the government.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said on Saturday that he would introduce legislation to Parliament that will increase the maximum fines for serious or repeated data breaches from the current limit of 2.2 million Australian dollars (1.3 million U.S. dollars).

Under the changes, the maximum penalty will become whichever is highest 50 million Australian dollars (31.

7 million U.S. dollars), 30 percent of a company's turnover in the relevant period, or three times the value of any financial benefit obtained through the misuse of data.

It comes after a series of high-profile data breaches in Australia.

Telecommunications giant Optus in September disclosed a major cyber attack that compromised the data of approximately 10 million current and former customers.

On Oct. 13, health insurance provider Medibank revealed hackers stole 200 gigabytes of data including details of customers' medical procedures.