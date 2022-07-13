(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) --:Health authorities have called on Australia's Federal government to extend its free rapid coronavirus test scheme for vulnerable Australians.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Australia (PSA) and Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) recently criticized the government's announcement that the free rapid antigen test (RAT) program will be terminated at the end of July.

Under the scheme, which began in January, pensioners and welfare recipients can access up to 10 free RATs every three months from pharmacies.

Fei Sim, president of the PSA, said the move would deter people from testing themselves for COVID-19 amid a winter surge in cases.

"If we cease to provide this program vulnerable people who would otherwise have been able to access free rapid antigen tests will no longer be able to do so," she was quoted by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Wednesday.

"We're actually just about to enter another surge of COVID-19 and what we need to do now is to actually encourage more testing rather than less testing."