UrduPoint.com

Australian Gov't Warned Against Ending Free RAT Scheme Amid Battle Against COVID-19 In Winter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Australian gov't warned against ending free RAT scheme amid battle against COVID-19 in winter

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) --:Health authorities have called on Australia's Federal government to extend its free rapid coronavirus test scheme for vulnerable Australians.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Australia (PSA) and Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) recently criticized the government's announcement that the free rapid antigen test (RAT) program will be terminated at the end of July.

Under the scheme, which began in January, pensioners and welfare recipients can access up to 10 free RATs every three months from pharmacies.

Fei Sim, president of the PSA, said the move would deter people from testing themselves for COVID-19 amid a winter surge in cases.

"If we cease to provide this program vulnerable people who would otherwise have been able to access free rapid antigen tests will no longer be able to do so," she was quoted by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Wednesday.

"We're actually just about to enter another surge of COVID-19 and what we need to do now is to actually encourage more testing rather than less testing."

Related Topics

Australia January July From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

1 hour ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

1 hour ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.