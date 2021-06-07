Australian health minister announces extra COVID-19 vaccines for Victoria state

CANBERRA, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt has announced extra coronavirus vaccines for the state of Victoria amid its ongoing lockdown.

The second-most populous state, also the hardest-hit state by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, recently has registered around 80 cases linked to the current outbreak.

Hunt on Sunday afternoon said an extra 230,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine and 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be directed to Victoria over the coming weeks.

"That's recognition of the very strong work being done here in Victoria and the strong demand," he said. "We want to see other states and territories have that same degree of public support and confidence."