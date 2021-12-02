UrduPoint.com

Australian Health Minister To Quit Politics At Next Election

CANBERRA, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:-- Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt announced in a speech to the Parliament on Thursday that he will quit politics at the next election.

On the final sitting day of 2021, Hunt confirmed he will not stand in his electorate of Flinders at the next Federal election to be held by May 2022, saying it was "time to come home" and spend more time with his family.

"Both (my children) are getting awards this week, and again I'm not there," he said.

"On Sunday, they looked at me, and they said, 'Dad, this is your last chance to be a proper dad'." It will mark an end to his 20-year career as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Flinders in Melbourne's south.

In 2018, he stood for the deputy leadership of the governing Liberal Party but was defeated by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

Prior to becoming the health minister in January 2017, 56-year-old Hunt served as the minister for sport, minister for industry, innovation and science and minister for environment.

