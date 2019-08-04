Australian hundreds in both innings of an Ashes Test

(@imziishan)

Birmingham, United Kingdom, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :When Steve Smith reached his century against England at Edgbaston on Sunday he became just the fifth Australia batsman to score hundreds in both innings of an Ashes Test.

The complete list is as follows (player, innings, venue, season): Warren Bardsley 136 and 130 The Oval 1909 Arthur Morris 122 and 124 no Adelaide 1946/47 Steve Waugh 108 and 116 Manchester 1997 Matthew Hayden 197 and 103 Brisbane 2002/03 Steve Smith 144 and 103* Birmingham 2019 Notes:no = not out* = innings still in progress