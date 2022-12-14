UrduPoint.com

Australian Industry Minister Open To Establishing National Gas Reserve

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Australian industry minister open to establishing national gas reserve

CANBERRA, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) --:Australian Minister for Resources Madeleine King has revealed that the government is considering establishing a national gas reserve as a solution to future supply issues.

Ahead of the parliament being recalled on Thursday to vote on the government's plan for short-term energy price relief, King said that a national reserve would be considered as a long-term solution.

The parliament will debate the government's plan to cap the wholesale price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at 12 Australian Dollars (8.1 U.S. dollars) per gigajoule (GJ), less than half the average short-term price -- for 12 months.

The price of coal will be capped at 125 AUD (85 USD) a ton temporarily, with the government supporting producers whose costs exceed the capped price.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Price United States Dollars Australia Dollars Gas Government

Recent Stories

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

37 minutes ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

39 minutes ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powe ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powerful Performance and Storage U ..

50 minutes ago
 ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Fa ..

ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

50 minutes ago
 Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia serie ..

Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia series and ICC Women's T20 World Cu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.