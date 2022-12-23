UrduPoint.com

Australian Industry Minister Open To Establishing National Gas Reserve

Published December 23, 2022

Australian industry minister open to establishing national gas reserve

CANBERRA, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :--:Australian Minister for Resources Madeleine King has revealed that the government is considering establishing a national gas reserve as a solution to future supply issues.

Ahead of the parliament being recalled on Thursday to vote on the government's plan for short-term energy price relief, King said that a national reserve would be considered as a long-term solution.

The parliament will debate the government's plan to cap the wholesale price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at 12 Australian Dollars (8.1 U.S. dollars) per gigajoule (GJ), less than half the average short-term price -- for 12 months.

The price of coal will be capped at 125 AUD (85 USD) a ton temporarily, with the government supporting producers whose costs exceed the capped price.

