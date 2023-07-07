Open Menu

Australian Inquiry Urges Criminal, Civil Action Over Debt Scandal

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Australian inquiry urges criminal, civil action over debt scandal

Sydney, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :A high-level Australian inquiry called on Friday for criminal or civil action to be taken over a government scheme that sent false debt repayment demands to more than 400,000 welfare recipients.

The "robodebt" scandal caused such distress to job seekers, pensioners, students and carers that some considered suicide. It allegedly pushed two young men to take their own lives.

The scheme ran from 2015 to 2019 under Australia's former conservative government and was most notably promoted by ex-prime minister Scott Morrison.

Current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who set up a royal commission into the affair after his centre-left Labor Party won elections in May 2022, described it on Friday as "a gross betrayal and a human tragedy".

"It was wrong, it was illegal, it should never have happened and it should never happen again," he said.

"This tragedy caused stress, anxiety, financial destitution and sadly had a very real human toll." But the prime minister would not be drawn on whether Morrison should resign as a member of parliament, saying: "That's a matter for him.

"I think that these findings... make it clear that Scott Morrison's defence of this scheme and all the government's actions over such a long period of time were, to quote the report, based upon a falsehood." In her report, which runs for more than 900 pages, Royal Commissioner Catherine Holmes said an additional sealed chapter sent to Federal authorities "recommends referral of individuals for civil action or criminal prosecution".

The Names of those people should be kept secret, she said, "so as not to prejudice the conduct of any future civil action or criminal prosecution".

The "robodebt" scheme used income averaging -- comparing a person's reported income with their income as measured by the Australian Tax Office -- to automatically issue notices to welfare recipients saying they would have to repay some of the benefits they had received.

But the system was faulty and resulted in the unlawful claiming of almost Aus$2 billion (US$1.32 billion) from 433,000 people.

Morrison, who was social services minister at the time the scheme was rolled out, was criticized a number of times in the report.

Holmes said he had "allowed the cabinet to be misled" and had "failed to meet his ministerial responsibility to ensure that cabinet was properly informed about what the proposal actually entailed and to ensure that it was lawful".

Morrison denied the report's conclusions.

"I reject completely each of the findings which are critical of my involvement in authorizing the scheme and are adverse to me," he said in a statement.

"They are wrong, unsubstantiated and contradicted by clear documentary evidence presented to the commission."A class action was settled in November 2020, with the government agreeing to pay Aus$112 million (US$74 million) in compensation to around 400,000 people.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Australia Parliament Suicide Job Young May November Criminals 2015 2019 2020 All From Government Cabinet Billion Million

Recent Stories

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

2 hours ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

2 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

2 hours ago
 Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

14 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

14 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

14 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

14 hours ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

14 hours ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous