Australian Judge To Hold Emergency Djokovic Hearing Friday: Court

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Australian judge to hold emergency Djokovic hearing Friday: court

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The Australian judge who blocked Novak Djokovic's deportation scheduled an emergency hearing late Friday, after the government canceled the tennis star's visa for a second time.

"A directions hearing will be conducted tonight at 8:45 pm (0945 GMT) before Judge Anthony Kelly of the Federal Circuit Court," a court spokesman said in a statement.

arb/djw/ssy

