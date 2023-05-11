UrduPoint.com

Australian Minister Heads To China Seeking 'unimpeded' Trade

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Australian minister heads to China seeking 'unimpeded' trade

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Australia's trade minister flew to Beijing on Thursday to discuss the removal of Chinese import barriers.

Trade Minister Don Farrell said he aimed to secure unrestricted commerce with China, Australia's largest trade partner with a healthy appetite for iron ore and coal resources.

"During my visit, I will be advocating strongly for the full resumption of unimpeded Australian exports to China -- for all sectors," he said in a statement on the eve of Friday's meeting.

Farrell, who is to meet with China's commerce minister, Wang Wentao, said fully reopening trade would benefit both countries.

The meeting represents a "significant breakthrough" in rebuilding the relationship, said Australia China business Council president David Olsson, who is with the delegation.

It will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two trade ministers since 2019, he said.

"We recognise that this won't happen overnight, but the removal of the trade obstacles affecting Australian exporters would be seen as an important step in rebuilding confidence and trust," Olsson said.

Related Topics

Australia Exports Import Business China Visit Beijing David 2019 Commerce All

Recent Stories

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organizati ..

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organization

18 minutes ago
 CJP expresses concerns over violation of court san ..

CJP expresses concerns over violation of court sanctity during Imran Khan’s ar ..

35 minutes ago
 e&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship ac ..

E&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship across Europe, Middle East, and ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pr ..

Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pricing documentation requiremen ..

2 hours ago
 IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, rea ..

IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, reaffirms trust in Pakistan's eco ..

2 hours ago
 Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islam ..

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.