Australian Museum To Launch Scientific Expedition On Norfolk Island Conservation

October 24, 2022

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Australian Museum (AM) announced on Monday the first phase of an expedition for better environmental conservation on Norfolk Island, an external Australian territory in the Pacific Ocean.

Norfolk Island, about 1,600 km northeast of Sydney, is one of Australia's most isolated communities and one of its oldest territories. The island has a diverse environment and notable historic sites.

"With the depth and breadth of our scientific knowledge, backed by our valuable collections, we are uniquely placed to help inform future management of these areas and contribute to our understanding of the origins of Norfolk Island and how its ecosystems function within the greater global environmental picture," said Australian Museum Director and CEO Kim McKay.

The expedition, one of the most comprehensive environmental surveys of Norfolk Island, aims to add to the existing scientific knowledge and inform conservation practices. It will take place in three phases over the next two years, with more than 20 experts gathered in the first phase study.

