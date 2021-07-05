Australian Olympic Committee: no medal pressure for athletes

(@FahadShabbir)

SYDNEY, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) says there are no medal targets for the country's 472-strong Olympic team for Tokyo 2020.

The team, with 254 women and 218 men, is the second largest team ever to leave Australia's shores, just short of the 482 athletes for Athens 2004, and features the country's highest percentage of female participants at 53.5 percent.

The team will compete in 33 sports, including all the four newly-adopted events of karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.

Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman paid tribute to athletes for whom the postponement of Tokyo 2020 and the global situation prevented them from being part of this team.

"This has been extremely difficult for every athlete and each has their own individual story to tell. But they have made it. Through their determination and commitment, they are going to Tokyo," he added.

Chesterman said he and the management team on the ground in Tokyo are focused on giving every athlete their opportunity to succeed in their Olympic moment.

"If we can create the right environment, our team has the chance to achieve the goals they have set for themselves, whether that's a personal best or a medal. They don't need pressure from us, they need us to do our job for them."