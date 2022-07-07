UrduPoint.com

Australian Online Shopping Continues Surge In Record Financial Year

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Australian online shopping continues surge in record financial year

SYDNEY, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :A new report from Australia's national postal service, Australia Post, has shown that in the 2022 financial year a record number of people were shopping online, further evidence of the nation's stark shift to e-commerce during the pandemic.

The report released on Thursday showed that in the financial year ending on June 30, 2022, a record 9.3 million Australian households had shopped online, representing an increase of 200,000 from the previous year. Meanwhile, online purchases grew by almost 12 percent.

In each month of the year, an average of 5.6 million households purchased something online, 1.5 million more than before the pandemic, a trend that was especially prevalent in the six months between July and December of 2021 -- when many Australian cities were in pandemic-related lockdowns.

Australia Post Head of eCommerce Data Analytics Rose Yip said the growth in online shopping had accelerated beyond expectations throughout the pandemic.

"We've seen more than 900 million parcels delivered in the last three years alone, which says so much about how quickly eCommerce has grown in a short amount of time," said Yip.

"It's now the norm for so many Australians." Australia's most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), saw the most dramatic shift, with e-commerce growing by 27 percent compared to the previous year -- nationally one in three online purchases were destined for NSW.

According to data from the eCommerce analyst platform, ecommerceDB, Australians' appetite for online orders was dominated by the groceries industry, the nation's two largest supermarket chains frontrunners in annual online sales.

Woolworths is in the midst of constructing a number of fully-automated fulfillment centers as it attempts to keep up with the surging demand for online orders.

Over the past two years alone, Woolworths has seen the demand for online groceries in Western Sydney more than triple, the supermarket chain said in a previous statement.

In its report, Australia Post also announced that the continued growth had prompted new investment into facilities, technology, and vehicles to keep up with the curve.

Related Topics

Technology Australia Vehicles Sydney Wales June July December Post From Industry Million

Recent Stories

What Babar Azam is doing these days?

What Babar Azam is doing these days?

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even aft ..

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even after a week long closure

2 hours ago
 UK PM Johnson decides to resign

UK PM Johnson decides to resign

3 hours ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

3 hours ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

3 hours ago
 Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kas ..

Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali: ISPR

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.