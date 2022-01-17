UrduPoint.com

Australian Open Begins After Djokovic Saga

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Australian Open finally began at Melbourne Park on Monday after a chaotic and controversial build-up dominated by the visa saga that engulfed world number one Novak Djokovic.

Germany's Tatjana Maria struck the first serve of the opening Grand Slam of the year on Rod Laver Arena against Greece's Maria Sakkari, the fifth seed, in the women's singles.

