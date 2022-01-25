Australian Open chief says OK to wear 'Where is Peng Shuai' shirts

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Fans at the Australian Open can wear "Where is Peng Shuai?" shirts as long as they are peaceful, tournament chief Craig Tiley told AFP Tuesday after a backlash over the Grand Slam's controversial stance.

"Yes, as long as they are not coming as a mob to be disruptive but are peaceful," he said about wearing shirts in support of the Chinese player.