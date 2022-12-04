UrduPoint.com

Australian Open Golf Scores - Final Round

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Australian Open golf scores - final round

Melbourne, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Final round scores Sunday at the Australian Open at the Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne.

The men's and women's events are taking place at the same time and at the same venue.

(AUS unless stated): Men 268 - Adrian Meronk (POL) 73-66-63-66 273 - Adam Scott 71-63-67-72 274 - Min Woo Lee 70-70-65-69 275 - Alejandro Canizares (ESP) 70-73-68-64, Haydn Barron 69-68-68-70 276 - Josh Geary (NZL) 68-69-69-70 277 - Matthew Millar 72-72-66-67, Andrew Martin 73-69-68-67, Conor Purcell (IRL) 68-72-66-71 278 - Tom Lewis (ENG) 68-71-72-67, Jason Norris 71-68-71-68, Hayden Hopewell 73-68-68-69, Lucas Herbert 70-72-67-69, David Micheluzzi 63-71-73-71, Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN) 67-71-69-71, Pierre Pineau (FRA) 67-71-69-71 279 - Gunner Wiebe (USA) 69-68-70-72 Women 277 - Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 69-69-66-73 278 - Jiyai Shin (KOR) 68-68-67-75 279 - Hannah Green 68-66-71-74 280 - Grace Kim 66-72-70-72 281 - Minjee Lee 70-70-70-71 282 - Jenny Shin (KOR) 70-73-71-68 283 - So-Yeon Ryu (KOR) 69-69-70-75 284 - Marina Alex (USA) 73-70-69-72, Stephanie Kyriacou 71-70-71-72 286 - Fiona Xu (NZL) 68-77-72-69 288 - Cassie Porter 75-73-67-73, Justice Bosio 71-71-72-74, Jennifer Kupcho (USA) 72-70-72-74, Yuri Yoshida (JPN) 72-69-71-76 289 - Stephanie Bunque 69-78-70-72290 - Sarah Jane Smith 73-73-72-72, Xiyu Lin (CHN) 73-70-72-75, Chonlada Chayanun (THA) 70-78-70-72292 - Sarah Kemp 71-72-72-77, Gabriela Ruffels 72-77-71-72

