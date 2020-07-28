Australian Open golf tournament postponed due to COVID-19

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The 2020 Australian Open golf championship will be postponed until early next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Australian Open will not be played in 2020," Golf Australia announced in a statement on Tuesday, citing public health considerations as the main reason for the postponement.

The 105th Australian Open was scheduled to be held at Melbourne's Kingston Heath course this November. However, COVID-19 outbreaks in the state of Victoria and across the globe made it almost impossible.

"These are very challenging times for all Australians and the uncertainty the global pandemic has caused makes it very difficult to be definitive in relation to future dates at this time," said Golf Australia operations manager Simon Brookhouse.

"It is not a simple matter of whether or not we could coordinate any international stars to visit. The uncertainty of the quarantine requirements for any players coming from outside Australia needed to be considered," he said.

Brookhouse said he remained hopeful the Australian Open could be played this summer and would work with the host, Melbourne's Kingston Heath Golf Club, to find a date suitable for all.

"It may have to be in the January-March 2021 window with so many variables still to play out," he said.

The Australian All Abilities Championship, which features the top 12 players on the World Rankings for Golfers with a disability, will also be delayed as the tournament is played as part of the Australian Open field.