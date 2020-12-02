UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Open In February, Players To Train In Quarantine: Report

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:00 AM

Australian Open in February, players to train in quarantine: report

Melbourne, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The start of the Australian Open will be delayed until February 8 because of coronavirus prevention measures, a newspaper reported, as negotiations on players' arrival and quarantine in Melbourne continued on Wednesday.

International players would be allowed by the Victoria state government to arrive from January 15-17, according to detailed plans seen by French sports daily L'Equipe, meaning the first Grand Slam of the year will be delayed by three weeks.

The proposals would allow players to train during a mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

Tennis Australia would not comment on the report on Wednesday, which came a day after CEO Craig Tiley said arrangements for the tournament, originally scheduled for January 18-31, would be revealed soon.

"We are confident we will be in a position to finalise details for the Australian Open 2021 very soon," Tiley tweeted Tuesday.

"Everything will require approval and agreement from the Victorian government before it can be confirmed," he added.

Tiley had originally wanted players to fly in from mid-December so they could undergo quarantine before playing traditional warm-up events before the Grand Slam.

But state premier Dan Andrews reportedly only wants players to arrive from early January -- making it impossible to play the build-up events before the original start date.

Andrews said Wednesday he remained committed to holding the tournament, but safety was paramount in a state that only recently emerged from a months-long lockdown to eliminate a second wave of Covid-19.

"Only the Australian Open is a tennis tournament in a city where it can likely be assumed that those players will bring the virus here," he told reporters in Melbourne.

A February 8 start date for the Australian Open could allow for a week of warm-up tournaments after the players emerge from quarantine, but would likely mean the men's flagship ATP Cup would be among the build-up events that have to be scrapped in 2021.

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal last month said it was an unprecedented situation and urged patience from players as they awaited confirmation of when they might be able to travel to Australia.

"That is difficult for everyone," he said at the ATP Finals in London.

"We need to be flexible to understand the situation and to find a way to play as many tournaments as possible next year."

Related Topics

Tennis Australia Sports Victoria Melbourne London Craig Rafael Nadal January February Australian Open From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Uruguay May Purchase Russian Vaccine Against COVID ..

10 hours ago

Green Transition to Profoundly Affect Intertwined ..

10 hours ago

Which Americans will get the Covid vaccine first?

10 hours ago

Moscow says call to leave Moldovan breakaway regio ..

10 hours ago

Opposition reluctant to hold talks with ruling par ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.