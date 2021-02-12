UrduPoint.com
Australian Open Players To Compete In Biosecure 'bubble': Tournament Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 10:00 AM

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Players at the Australian Open will compete in a biosecure "bubble" so the tournament can continue after a snap five-day lockdown was announced in Melbourne, Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley said Friday.

"Play will continue.

The players will compete in a bubble form. All the feedback we've heard is that the players just want to get on and play," he said.

"Those who will be allowed on site will be the players only and their support teams, as well as staff members who will be unable to do their work from home."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

