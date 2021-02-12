Australian Open Tennis Can Continue Without Fans Despite Lockdown
Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 08:40 AM
Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne will continue but without fans, despite a five-day lockdown ordered Friday in its host city to control an outbreak of the UK coronavirus strain, officials said.
Premier Daniel Andrews of Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, said the tennis Open venue would be considered a "workplace" that can continue to function with limited staff.