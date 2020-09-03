UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Open Tune-up Kooyong Classic Called Off

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:40 AM

Australian Open tune-up Kooyong Classic called off

Melbourne, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Australia's summer of tennis suffered a setback Thursday with the Kooyong Classic exhibition called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers said safety was their main consideration in cancelling the Melbourne event for men and women, a traditional tune-up played in the week before the Australian Open Grand Slam in January.

"We've made the big decision to push the pause button on the Kooyong Classic for 2021," they said in a statement, adding: "Covid-19 is presenting so many challenges for the whole community.

"With everyone's safety first and foremost in mind, and still so much uncertainty over the outlook for the rest of 2020 and beyond, we feel that this is the right thing to do." Melbourne is currently under lockdown due to Covid-19, although the number of new cases has been declining.

Australian Open officials are forging ahead with plans to stage the first Grand Slam of 2021 at Melbourne Park, despite the city battling a second wave of coronavirus cases.

Tournament chief Craig Tiley has said contingencies were in place, with reduced seating due to social distancing, players in a bio-security "bubble" and the likelihood of no overseas spectators.

Other pre-Australian Open tournaments include the ATP Cup team event in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane and WTA tournaments in Brisbane and Adelaide.

The pandemic has hit sport hard in Melbourne with this year's Australian Rules grand final, which has been played there since 1898, moved to Brisbane.

The fate of several other major sporting events in Australia's second city is yet to be determined, including cricket's Boxing Day Test in December.

Racing officials insist the Melbourne Cup will go ahead in November, but whether it has large crowds and a world-class field of imported thoroughbreds remains uncertain.

This year's Australian Grand Prix at Melbourne's Albert Park was cancelled at the last minute in March as the virus emerged in the city.

Related Topics

Cricket Tennis Australia Adelaide Brisbane Perth Melbourne Sydney Craig January March November December Women 2020 Australian Open Event Boxing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

10 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

11 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

10 hours ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

10 hours ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.