Australian Outback City Goes Into COVID-19 Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Australian Outback city goes into COVID-19 lockdown

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) --:The Australian Outback city of Alice Springs has been plunged into lockdown after a man who traveled through the airport tested positive in South Australia.

Alice Springs, the second largest city in the Northern Territory in terms of population, entered a full three-day lockdown at 1:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

The Northern Territory recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, but Chief Minister Michael Gunner said the government was taking "extreme precautionary measures.

" "To everyone in Alice Springs, I know this is really challenging. The reason we are doing this lockdown is the size of the exposure window and the vulnerability of the local population. I will take no risk with that," Gunner said.

The man, an employee at the Tanami desert gold mine, his wife and three children have all tested positive for COVID-19.

Gunner said the man arrived in the city via plane from the mine on Friday and then boarded a plane to Adelaide. He spent seven hours at the airport in Alice Springs.

