Australian Outback city goes into COVID-19 Lock-down

CANBERRA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Australian Outback city of Alice Springs has been plunged into lock-down after a man who traveled through the airport tested positive in South Australia.

Alice Springs, the second largest city in the Northern Territory in terms of population, entered a full three-day lock-down at 1:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

The Northern Territory recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, but Chief Minister Michael Gunner said the government was taking "extreme precautionary measures." "To everyone in Alice Springs, I know this is really challenging. The reason we are doing this lock-down is the size of the exposure window and the vulnerability of the local population. I will take no risk with that," Gunner said.

The man, an employee at the Tanami desert gold mine, his wife and three children have all tested positive for COVID-19.

Gunner said the man arrived in the city via plane from the mine on Friday and then boarded a plane to Adelaide. He spent seven hours at the airport in Alice Springs.

It takes the total number of cases linked to the mine to 15.Despite the new cases in Adelaide, South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said the state would not go into lock-down.

"While this is a very concerning turn of events, having this Delta variant in South Australia, we are very relieved that this person and this family have been home since Saturday, very significantly reducing the risk to our state," he said.