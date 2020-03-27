UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Outback Fears Crush Of Virus Refugees: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:20 AM

Australian outback fears crush of virus refugees: minister

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Vigilantes in some Australian outback towns have reportedly slashed tyres of those fleeing coronavirus hotspots in the big cities, according to a government minister who urged calm on Friday.

Remote areas in the northeastern state of Queensland are being inundated with travellers -- mostly retirees -- trying to escape the highly infectious disease, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said.

"As the borders are being shut, we are seeing a surge of grey nomads from southern states, and also from southeast Queensland, go to southwest Queensland to hide from the coronavirus," Littleproud told Seven news.

"Unfortunately this action could turn caravans into the cruise ships of the outback if someone is infected and spreads it in small communities." Easter is normally prime season for tourism in Queensland's west, as retired travellers visit the outback and remote areas of the state in droves.

Visitors' vehicles had their tyres slashed in some small towns as panicked residents fear their health systems may struggle to cope with the epidemic, he said.

"I understand the concern of these people in these communities," he added.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia passed the 3,000 mark on Friday, with the vast majority of infections in major east coast cities such as Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Queensland, Tasmania, Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory have all closed their borders to residents of other parts of Australia in a bid to choke off the spread of the disease.

But some areas are pushing for tighter restrictions within states, including far north Queensland, where much of the country's mining and food production is based.

"Quarantining North Qld isn't about playing politics, it's about saving lives," outspoken North Queensland senator Bob Katter tweeted on Thursday.

"If north Queensland goes down, so does nearly 10 percent of your fruit and vegetables, and a quarter of your mining industry goes down with it," Katter said in an earlier statement.

Australian officials have repeatedly urged people to avoid travelling as confirmed cases of the virus climb.

"This is not holiday break season," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said after announcing the border closures on Wednesday.

"This is the season to stay at home with your family."

Related Topics

Australia Agriculture Visit Vehicles Brisbane Melbourne Sydney David May Border Family All From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 27, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Maximum of 30 percent of private entities&#039; wo ..

9 hours ago

National Disinfection Programme aims to protect he ..

9 hours ago

UAE to activate remote work system from March 29 f ..

9 hours ago

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve hits AED5.615 bn in Febr ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.