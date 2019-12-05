UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian 'patriot' Found Guilty Of Plotting Terror Attacks

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:10 AM

Australian 'patriot' found guilty of plotting terror attacks

Sydney, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :An Australian man with links to far right groups was found guilty Thursday of plotting terror attacks against leftist organisations, local media reported.

A Melbourne court heard that Phillip Galea created a "Patriot's Cookbook" -- a document designed to encourage others to take up violent acts against left-wing groups and Muslims -- national broadcaster ABC reported.

The 35-year-old's targets included Melbourne's Anarchist Club and the home of Victoria's union movement, Trades Hall.

Police seized cattle prods and chemicals from his property in 2016, and the court heard he had accessed information online on how to make smoke bombs.

Galea claimed the cookbook was intended to be a joke and his plans were to root out an informant he believed had infiltrated the anti-Islam group Reclaim Australia, the ABC reported.

"He was a mainstream patriot, he was not a terrorist," his lawyer argued.

Sentencing hearings will begin next year.

Related Topics

Terrorist Australia Victoria Melbourne Man 2016 Muslim Media From Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed conveys condolences of UAE Rule ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting of Committee of Senior ..

8 hours ago

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental p ..

8 hours ago

UAE has adopted technologies of Fourth Industrial ..

9 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

9 hours ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.