UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian PGA Championship Moved To February Because Of Virus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:30 AM

Australian PGA Championship moved to February because of virus

Sydney, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Former world number one Adam Scott will have to wait a few more months to defend his Australian PGA Championship after organisers on Wednesday announced a coronavirus-induced delay to this year's tournament.

The event -- previously won by the likes of Ian Baker-Finch, Greg Norman and Seve Ballesteros -- had been scheduled for Brisbane, Queensland, in December, but a bar on interstate travel means it will now take place in February.

"With a raft of strict control measures in place across most Australian states, the difficult decision to reschedule the tournament was made in hope restrictions will ease by early next year," a PGA Tour of Australasia statement said.

Overseas visitors are mostly barred from entering Australia and Queensland has closed its borders to almost all travellers from other states, making the delay virtually inevitable.

Last year Queensland native and former US Masters champion Scott beat fellow Australian Michael Hendry by two strokes to win the event co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia.

Related Topics

World Australia Brisbane Norman Adam Scott February December Event All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with US President

6 hours ago

UAE-Israel Peace Accord will revive Middle East pe ..

8 hours ago

EU renews support to UAE-Israel peace accord

8 hours ago

Peace requires courage, shaping the future require ..

8 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

9 hours ago

Netanyahu Says New Mideast Peace Accords Could End ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.