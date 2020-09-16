Australian PGA Championship moved to February because of virus

Sydney, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Former world number one Adam Scott will have to wait a few more months to defend his Australian PGA Championship after organisers on Wednesday announced a coronavirus-induced delay to this year's tournament.

The event -- previously won by the likes of Ian Baker-Finch, Greg Norman and Seve Ballesteros -- had been scheduled for Brisbane, Queensland, in December, but a bar on interstate travel means it will now take place in February.

"With a raft of strict control measures in place across most Australian states, the difficult decision to reschedule the tournament was made in hope restrictions will ease by early next year," a PGA Tour of Australasia statement said.

Overseas visitors are mostly barred from entering Australia and Queensland has closed its borders to almost all travellers from other states, making the delay virtually inevitable.

Last year Queensland native and former US Masters champion Scott beat fellow Australian Michael Hendry by two strokes to win the event co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia.