Australian PM congratulates Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

(@FahadShabbir)

Canberra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese has congratulated the Muslim community in his country and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

In a statement, Albanese commended the great contributions of the Australian Muslim communities, citing their dedication to building the society, their solidarity and support to each other, and their preservation of the culture and faith.