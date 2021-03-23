UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian PM Promises To Improve Treatment Of Women In Politics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Australian PM promises to improve treatment of women in politics

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :-- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised significant cultural change to improve the treatment of women in the parliament.

Morrison on Tuesday announced in Canberra that he would address every government staffer to discuss the mistreatment of women in the Parliament House.

It comes after a staffer was fired on Monday night after allegedly engaging in a lewd act on the desk of a female member of parliament (MP). The government has launched an investigation into fellow staffers who allegedly swapped images and videos filmed at the Parliament House.

Morrison, who has faced criticism of his handling of rape allegations against a former staffer and the historical rape allegation denied by Attorney-General Christian Porter, said he was "shocked" and "disgusted" by the reports.

"I am shocked and I am disgusted. It is shameful. It is just absolutely shameful," he told reporters in the press conference while fighting back tears.

"We must get this house in order. We must put the politics aside of these things and we must recognize this problem, acknowledge it, and we must fix it.

"These events have triggered, right across this building, and indeed right across the country, women who have put up with this rubbish and this crap for their entire lives, as their mothers did, as their grandmothers did." Morrison said he was "open" to a discussion about quotas for female representation in the Liberal Party after Industry Minister Karen Andrews said it was time for "serious considerations."At the press conference, when asked about whether he had lost control of the ministerial staff, Morrison said that "no one individual" can be overwatch on every single inch of this place every second of the day.

"What I am held accountable is what I do now and that is what I am outlining to you today. So you are free to make your criticisms and to stand on that pedestal but be careful," said he.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Canberra Women Christian Government Industry

Recent Stories

103,156 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

25 seconds ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

31 seconds ago

UAE’s industrial exports valued at AED84.2 billi ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai underlines competitiveness as one of &#039;S ..

31 minutes ago

Biden says his administration looks forward to cem ..

2 minutes ago

PNCA extends deadline of trophy design contest "PN ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.