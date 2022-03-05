(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sydney, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday lamented the untimely death of Australian cricketing hero Shane Warne, saying the nation was "bewildered" by a "sad and sudden loss".

"He was one of our nation's greatest characters," Morrison tweeted after the 52-year-old's death. "His humour, his passion, his irreverence, his approachability ensured he was loved by all."