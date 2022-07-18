UrduPoint.com

Australian PM Rules Out Reducing Isolation Period Amid Battle Against COVID-19 In Winter

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Australian PM rules out reducing isolation period amid battle against COVID-19 in winter

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) APP):Australia's Prime Minister (PM) Anthony Albanese has ruled out cutting the coronavirus isolation period from seven days.

Albanese on Monday said it is "not the time" to consider winding back the isolation period amid surging case numbers in the current winter months.

Dominic Perrottet, Premier of the country's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW), has called for the Federal government to consider cutting that period.

In response, Albanese said no change was imminent.

"The advice that is there from the Chief Medical Officer, Professor Kelly, was that now is certainly not the time for that to be reconsidered," he told South Australian radio station FIVEaa.

"That's something health officials will continue to look at. But given the increased spread of the COVID-19 virus in recent times that we'll see continuing, it's expected to peak over coming weeks, now's not the time to change those provisions which are there.

" Coronavirus case numbers in Australia are expected to spike in the coming weeks, with authorities warning that "it's likely" some millions of Australians will catch COVID-19.

More than 35,000 new COVID-19 cases and over 20 deaths were reported across Australia on Monday.

It comes at a time when influenza cases continue to soar.

According to the latest Australian Influenza Surveillance Report, there had been 187,431 confirmed flu cases in Australia as of July 3 and 113 deaths.

Of those cases, 36,719 were reported in the two weeks leading up to July 3.

"From mid-April 2022, the weekly number of notifications of laboratory-confirmed influenza reported in Australia has exceeded the five-year average," the report said.

More than 1,300 cases have required hospitalization for treatment, 6.5 percent of which were admitted directly to intensive care.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Wales July Influenza From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interb ..

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interbank

1 hour ago
 Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by- ..

Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by-elections: Nawaz Sharif

2 hours ago
 PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring ..

PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair election: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 ..

PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 seats in Punjab by-polls

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.