UrduPoint.com

Australian Police Arrest Man Over Missing Campers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 09:20 AM

Australian police arrest man over missing campers

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Australian police were questioning a man Tuesday over the disappearance of two campers who vanished from their burnt-out campsite in a rugged alpine region 20 months ago.

The 55-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon, police said, as part of investigations into the disappearance of Russell Hill and Carol Clay, both aged in their 70s.

The pair were last heard from in March last year, when Hill made a radio call to friends from Wonnangatta Valley, part of a national park in the southern state of Victoria.

Other hikers discovered their empty campsite, with the charred remains of a tent and fire damaged car, the following day.

Five people -- including Clay and Hill -- have been reported missing in the area since 2011, according to The Age newspaper.

Following the disappearance, police combed through bushland for clues, and the family of the missing pair last month issued emotional pleas for information.

"We can't grieve for someone if you don't know if they're really missing or dead," Hill's daughter, Debbie, said in video released by police.

"It's just left a really big hole, a deep hole."al/arb/kma

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Car Victoria Man Alpine March Family From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd November 2021

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Devel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development&#039;s Executive Commit ..

9 hours ago
 Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections ..

Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections Per 100,000 Citizens - Reports

9 hours ago
 Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Gov ..

Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Government's Gender Equality Priz ..

9 hours ago
 Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadl ..

Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadly Waukesha Car-Ramming Inciden ..

9 hours ago
 SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to g ..

SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to get delay in cases

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.