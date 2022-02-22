UrduPoint.com

Australian Police Nab Alleged Hitman After 12-year Hunt

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Australian police have arrested a suspected mafia hitman after a 12-year nationwide manhunt during which he used disguises and even a fatsuit to evade capture after skipping bail.

The search ended on Monday when officers found Graham Potter hiding out in a derelict house in the small town of Ravenshoe, Queensland after a tip-off from the public.

In 2010, Potter fled before his court date, while facing serious charges including the allegation he was involved in a planned hit at an underworld wedding.

Potter was listed as one of the country's 10 most wanted fugitives, with a Aus$100,000 (US$72,000) reward offered for information leading to his capture.

Authorities had suspected he would look for work as a caretaker, farm hand on an outback station, and was said to have "welding, beekeeping, hydroponics, aquaponics, gold prospecting and earth moving skills." Potter had already served 15 years in jail for the 1981 murder of a 19-year-old shop assistant.

Senior Victorian state police officer Mick Frewen Tuesday hailed Potter's capture, describing him as "a violent person" and "very high-end fugitive."Potter faces charges in Victoria of conspiracy to murder and over the distribution of 25,000 ecstasy tablets.

He appeared in court in Queensland on Tuesday and did not apply for bail.

