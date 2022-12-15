Australian population grows 1.1 percent

CANBERRA, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) --:Australia's population growth has rebounded after strict coronavirus border restrictions were wound back.

According to data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday, the country's population grew by 1.1 percent in the 12 months to the end of June.

It means that as of June 30, there were 25.98 million people living in Australia, an increase of 290,900 over 12 months.

In the previous year, the Australian population grew by only 0.13 percent amid strict COVID-19 border rules which shut off migration to the country.

The borders were reopened to international visitors in February after almost two years.

There were 395,000 overseas migration arrivals to Australia in the 12 months to June and 224,100 departures, resulting in net overseas migration of 170,900.

By comparison, net migration was negative 84,900 in 2020-21.

There were 306,500 births and 182,100 deaths in 2021-22, resulting in a natural population increase of 124,400, down 10.8 percent from the previous year.