UrduPoint.com

Australian Population Grows 1.1 Percent

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Australian population grows 1.1 percent

CANBERRA, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) --:Australia's population growth has rebounded after strict coronavirus border restrictions were wound back.

According to data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday, the country's population grew by 1.1 percent in the 12 months to the end of June.

It means that as of June 30, there were 25.98 million people living in Australia, an increase of 290,900 over 12 months.

In the previous year, the Australian population grew by only 0.13 percent amid strict COVID-19 border rules which shut off migration to the country.

The borders were reopened to international visitors in February after almost two years.

There were 395,000 overseas migration arrivals to Australia in the 12 months to June and 224,100 departures, resulting in net overseas migration of 170,900.

By comparison, net migration was negative 84,900 in 2020-21.

There were 306,500 births and 182,100 deaths in 2021-22, resulting in a natural population increase of 124,400, down 10.8 percent from the previous year.

Related Topics

Australia February June Border From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

59 minutes ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

1 hour ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

2 hours ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.