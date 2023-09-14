Australian population growth hits 15-year high

CANBERRA, Sept. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) --:High overseas migration has driven Australia's rate of population growth to its highest level in over a decade.

According to data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday, Australia's population grew by 2.17 percent in the 12 months to the end of March to 26.47 million people.

It marks the highest annual growth rate since the population grew by 2.19 percent in the 12 months to the end of December 2008.

Beidar Cho, head of demography at the ABS, said in a media release on Thursday that an influx of migrants in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was the biggest factor in the population surge.

"13 months after international borders were re-opened, net overseas migration accounted for 81 percent of growth and added 454,400 people to the population in the year to March 2023," he said.

By comparison, in the 12 months to the end of March 2022 the population grew by 1.0 percent, with Australia's international borders closed for the majority of that span.